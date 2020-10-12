Desert locust upsurge: Progress report on the response in the Greater Horn of Africa and Yemen | May – August 2020

With over seven decades of experience in detecting, reporting and managing desert locust infestations, and five decades in preventing and responding to humanitarian emergencies, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations works closely with affected countries, providing crucial technical support and guidance in response to the 2020 desert locust upsurge.

Since January 2020, remarkable progress has been made to counter the upsurge that slowly developed over the last two years in the Empty Quarter of the Arabian Peninsula and spread to Eastern Africa and Southwest Asia. Owing to strong capacities in Southwest Asia, the upsurge is almost under control, while scaled-up and sustained action in Eastern Africa has prevented a major humanitarian crisis and averted massive infestation in Western Africa.

This second quarterly report reflects FAO’s continued efforts towards transparency in reporting against planned activities and achievements between May and August 2020, responding to common questions and concerns posed by our partners.

Source: Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations