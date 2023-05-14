Dismissed SDF politicians are fighting back

Hon. Jean Michel Nincheu, one of the dismissed militants of the Social Democratic Front, SDF, the party of Ni John Fru Ndi, chaired a meeting in Douala on Saturday, May 13, 2023, dubbed “SDF ORIGINEL”, understood in English as ORIGINAL SDF.

This is a group that illegally met and discuss ways to eject the national chairman from power. Now referred to as G27. They were axed from the party through Article 8.2.

“This meeting grouped SDF executives who are working for the return to the fundamentals of the original SDF and change in Cameroon. This meeting was therefore held on Saturday, May 13 in Douala at the initiative of the Honorable Nintcheu Jean Michel.” A member of the G27 disclosed.

This meeting of the dismissed executives under the umbrella of “Original SDF” ended with some declarations

“Several objectives were targeted by the holding of this almost extraordinary meeting. The need to maintain cohesion and the militant base. But above all consider other avenues in addition to legal action before the courts. It was decided to organize very soon a congress of foundation to change the name of the SDF.” They stated in a final declaration.

This acronym today according to them is tainted by the acts of compromise and betrayal of the National Chairman, Ni John Fru Ndi and his stance is no longer able to carry the fight for change.

” This is a strong symbol that aims to give credibility to the struggle that the Cameroonian people are waiting for. With the persistence of the Anglophone crisis in the country, all the militants of the original SDF are called upon not to take part in the May 20 parade. It is for the protagonists of all stripes to be put before their historical responsibilities in the face of the killings which continue to be perpetrated on the ground.” The declaration reads.

The need to structure the G27 was also discussed in the meeting of the so-called “Original SDF”.

“It was decided to maintain the current structures in place, until the announced foundation congress which will see the adoption of new texts to lead to the destinies of the party, which will be born from the ashes of the current SDF” the statement read.

Faced with the ethno-tribal drift which is gaining more momentum in the public space and given the complicit silence of the government, the dismissed executives, asked the media to no longer give voice to individuals carrying this hateful message.

Source: Cameroon News Agency