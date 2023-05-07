DJ Azonto steals show on VGMA 24 red carpet

The red carpet show at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) witnessed some beautiful and elegant displays of fashion, but it was DJ Azonto who grabbed all the headlines.

Patrons on the red carpet were amused with the ‘awkward’ style of dressing by the ‘Fa No Fom’ hitmaker, and he caught the attention of the fashion photographers.

Speaking about what inspired his ‘feminine’ style of dressing, DJ Azonto, whose real name is Mark Kwesi Arthur, said his choice was revealed through a dream.

‘This has always been my style of fashion ever since I emerged on the music scene, but this specific style was revealed to me in a dream, and I decided to give it a try,’ he said in an interview.

DJ Azonto, after missing out on the New Artiste of the Year award, expressed gratitude to his fans who voted for him in pursuit of the award and congratulated eventual winner Lasmid.

He further revealed that he had a lot in store for his fans, and they should watch out for more Amapiano songs as he eyes the Artiste of the Year award next year.

DJ Azonto, since his groundbreaking debut last year, has won numerous awards, including Best Song of the Year at the Ghana DJ Awards and Africa Spotlight Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Entertainment/Choice Awards, among many others.

Source: Ghana News Agency