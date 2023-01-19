Donation by First Lady of Nation to NGO MOSART

The First Lady of the Nation, H. E. Constancia Mangue de Obiang, in her capacity as Doctor Honoris Causa in Social Sciences, has released three million Franco CFA to support the projects of the NGO MOSART, during an audience she granted on Tuesday 17th January 2023 to the President, Nélida Karr Rosario, at the People’s Palace in Malabo.

The 32-year-old singer and UNICEF Ambassador for Equatorial Guinea, is a young entrepreneur. She has a music school with 350 students in Malabo and another for young women in Basupú, her home town, where 100 students learn trades such as sewing, computing and various crafts.

In the last four years, Nélida Karr’s NGO MOSART has been supporting the social work undertaken by the First Lady of the Nation, with the aim of training Equatoguinean women and the youth of our country.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government