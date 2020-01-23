Donation of flags in Nsok Nsomo

The President of the Nsok Nsomo Monitoring Commission, Manuel Osa Nsue, undertook the presentation ceremony for flags, both national and of the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea (PDGE) to the presidents of the grassroots cells and lesser local bodies in the area.

The symbolic ceremony took place on 20th January in the city of Mil Colinas so that the, in turn, could fly the flags around their places, as an effective sign of identification for the citizens, according to Osa Nsue.

This initiative was praised by militants and inhabitants of this district enclave.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office