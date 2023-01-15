The Constancia Mangue Nsue Okomo Foundation has donated wheelchairs to various members of the Association for National Solidarity for the Disabled, ASONAMI, on the island of Bioko.

The President, Constancia Mangue, oversaw the ceremony at the CANIGE centre in Malabo.

Friday 13th January, 2023 saw the second public appearance of the Honorary Godmother of the Most Vulnerable Social Layers of Equatorial Guinea, when Constancia Mangue Nsue Okomo went to preside over the ceremony of donation of wheelchairs and crutches to several members of the Association for the National Solidarity of the Disabled, ASONAMI, on the island of Bioko, in her capacity as Founder of the foundation that bears her name.

It is a regular ceremony that the Doctor Honoris Causa in Social Sciences performs every year in favour of this group, in order to improve their quality of life, so that the beneficiaries can move comfortably to their commercial, economic, cultural and religious activities, among others.

This humanitarian event was attended by several trustees from the Constancia Mangue Nsue Okomo Foundation, led by the General Secretary, Anacleto Olo Mibuy. During the event, the Founder and President listened attentively and solved some of the problems presented to her by her sponsors, while others expressed gratitude for the care that Mangue de Obiang has shown in dedication her life to them for more than three decades.

Source: EQUATORIAL GUINEA Official Web Page of the Government