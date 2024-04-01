Dr Bawumia commissions police station for Asakraka Community



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned an ultra-modern police station in Asakraka in the Kwahu South District of the Eastern Region.

The police station, beautifully built with bricks, is a departure from the usual block designs of most police stations in the country.

Speaking at the commissioning, Dr Bawumia said the brick architecture was a new model being adopted by the Police Service and commended the Service, led by the IGP for the innovation.

‘This is so beautiful, and one may mistake it for a bank.

‘The brick-model police station, which is a departure from the cement and block type of police stations, is a novelty, which the police service, led by the IGP, Dr Akuffo Dampare ought to be commended for,’ Dr Bawumia said.

The Police Service has, so far, completed two of such ultra-modern police stations and interestingly, are all in Kwahu, the Vice President, who is Chairman of the Police Council stated.

The Vice President noted that the commissioning of the police station would be of imm

ense benefit to Asakraka and its environs, as it would improve law and order.

He acknowledged the good works of the Police Service in protecting lives and property and urged the public to support and cooperate with them.

‘As Chairman of the Police Council, the Police Service has not taken for granted, the peace of this country. This is because of the commitment of the Government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in retooling the police service through the provision of modern equipment,’ he added.

Dr Bawumia, among others, listed helicopters, armoured vehicles and motorcycles as some of the equipment the government had provided the Service.

‘I want to commend the IGP and his team for the good works they are doing to sustain the security of the country through many initiatives,’ he said.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector-General of Police, expressed his delight at the commissioning and also thanked Dr Bawumia for his support to him as IGP and the Police Service.

Source: Ghana News Agency