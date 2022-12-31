General 

DR Congo: 10 killed, several injured when overloaded truck overturned in east South Kivu province

Posted By: admin

A truck overturned in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday, killing 10 people and wounding several others, the local government said.

The lorry, loaded with passengers and goods, overturned in the village of Kitongo in South Kivu province early in the morning, said Hilaire Isombya, the head of a civil society group in the area.

South Kivu interior minister Theophile Kiluwe Migo said that ten people were killed, with an unspecified number of other people wounded.

He added that the vehicle had been overloaded, which along with the poor state of the road, caused the accident.

Traffic accidents are frequent in the DRC, a vast central African country where most of the roads are unpaved.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK

You May Also Like

Visit by H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo to Republic of Gabon

admin Comments Off on Visit by H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo to Republic of Gabon

East and Horn of Africa, and the Great Lakes Region SGBV – Regional Overview, March-July 2020

user2 Comments Off on East and Horn of Africa, and the Great Lakes Region SGBV – Regional Overview, March-July 2020

Rehabilitación de las naves de venta de pescado fresco del Mercado Público de Malabo

admin Comments Off on Rehabilitación de las naves de venta de pescado fresco del Mercado Público de Malabo