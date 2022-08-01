East Africa Cross Border Trade Bulletin (July 2022, Volume 38)

Summary Points

Maize grain remained the most traded commodity in the region in the first quarter of 2022 (January to March) as shown in Figure 1 above. Wheat and maize flour surpassed dry beans as the second and third most traded commodities in the region while, rice, sugar, and sorghum remained significantly traded.

Regional trade in maize, sorghum, rice, and dry beans was above average driven by above-average prices in deficit countries including Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia, South Sudan,

Eritrea, and Djibouti. This attracted supply from the main surplus countries of Tanzania, Uganda, and Ethiopia.

The prices of staple food commodities followed seasonal patterns but were elevated given below-average harvests, high inflation as a result of COVID-related pent-up demand driving up prices, as well as high oil, wheat, and flour prices due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Livestock trade between Ethiopia and Somalia declined because of a prolonged drought that reduced the number of quality animals in the market. However, trade increased between Somalia and Kenya due to demand by large ranches for animal fattening for the April-to-July religious festivities.

Source: World Food Programme