East Africa Cross Border Trade Bulletin (October 2020, Volume 31)

SUMMARY POINTS

• Maize grain was the main commodity traded in the region between July and September 2020 (third quarter of 2020) followed by dry beans, rice and sorghum as shown in Figure 1.

• Easing of some measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections in addition to adaptation by traders to operating under COVID-19 scenario led to increased regional trade for most commodities during the second quarter of 2020.

• Livestock trade (especially for goats and cattle) increased for some specific trade corridors despite the end of the September high season related to Hajj religious festivities in the Middle East. Livestock trade in other animals remained low due to COVID-19 related movement restrictions.

• Staple food commodity parity price trends (expressed in US dollars per MT) followed seasonal trends during the third quarter of 2020 except for Somalia where prices continued on an upward trend due to tight supplies following below average harvest and in Tanzania where prices remained on a downtrend because of increase local availability and reduced regional exports. Prices are expected to trend seasonably in the next six months.

Source: Famine Early Warning System Network