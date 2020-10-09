East Africa Market and Trade Update, September 2020

Highlights

International maize, wheat and rice prices were generally on an upward trend in August in response to sustained export demand.

Staple food prices in the region showed mixed trends; prices have increased in Burundi, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan; while they have decreased in Uganda, Rwanda and Kenya, and remained stable in Djibouti.

Livestock conditions were good due to favourable rangeland conditions. Livestock prices increased in many pastoral markets and were at higher than normal levels. However, supply interruptions triggered by closure of the Somali-Kenya border resulted in lower livestock prices in those border markets.

Source: World Food Programme