East Africa Regional Market & Trade Update ( June 2020)

• International maize and wheat prices declined further in May 2020 due to adequate global supplies. Global rice prices however increased over the same period, impacted by export restrictions from major source countries.
• Staple food prices generally followed normal seasonal trends between January and March in markets across the region. However, COVID-19 related measures and movement restrictions led to supply and demand disruptions.
This resulted in sharp price increases from March through May in South Sudan and Somalia, prices also increased in Ethiopia, Burundi and Djibouti, but decreased in Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda since March.
• Livestock conditions were good due to favourable rangeland conditions and prices remained stable at elevated levels or increased further in many pastoral markets. However, there were supply interruptions triggered by outbreak of COVID-19 and reduced demand for meat following the closure of livestock markets, hotels and restaurants, which led to decrease in livestock prices notably in parts of Kenya and Karamoja Region of Uganda.

Source: World Food Programme

