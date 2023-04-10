Easter: Club donates N300, 000 food items to orphanage home

The Evergreen G6 Club, a Non-Governmental Organisaion (NGO) has donated some food items worth N300,000 to Rachel’s Home for the Orphans and Vulnerable Children Kurudu, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mr Bamidele Olujobi, the President of the Club, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

Olujobi , represented by the Secretary of the club, Mr Philip Akpa, said that the items donated to the orphanage home included bags of rice, cartons of indomie noodles and cartons of spaghetti

Other food items are yams, toiletries, bags of salt, kegs of groundnut oil, palm oil, bags of beans and beverages.

According to Olujobi, needs of the vulnerable and orphans should not be left for only the governments and the owners of the organisations.

He said God Almighty had blessed the members of the organisation and they were now giving back to the society.

“Some of these homes like Rachel’s Home for Orphans and Vulnerable Children provided the opportunity for us to give back to the needy and the vulnerable in the society.

“Particularly this period every member of this club, who is a Christian, is celebrating the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ which is Easter and this is the period, where every child will need a touch of a parent and need for somebody to celebrate with them.

“So, we said we should come here to celebrate Easter with them in a way they will not feel the absence of their biological parents , as we are standing in as their parents today,” he said.

Olujobi, said the club had given scholarships to several vulnerable and indigents students up to university level, adding that eight students were recently registered for WAEC and NECO exams by the organisation.

He explained that the club had previously visited the Old Peoples Home in Kardo, FCT and Apo Mechanic Village as well as the orphanage home in Masaka in the Nasarawa State.

He said the club has annual projects it carries out every year in order to assist the vulnerable and the needy and had donated item like braille for the school of blind.

He urged the Federal Government to pay more attention on supervision and monitoring of the orphanage homes and schools for the vulnerable in order to check the incidence of child’s trafficking and kidnapping.

Olujobi, also advised the governments to establish vocation facilities such as tailoring, mason, carpentry and barbing salon where these vulnerable and needy children could be trained as well as paying of school fees for them.

He also called on the Federal Government to reduce the issues of banditry and terrorism which always gave rise to orphans and vulnerable children who lost their parents as a result of these factors.

Dr Oladele Oluayinka, Chairman, Project Committee of the club, said the club had 30 financial members who had the passion to help the need and vulnerable, “hence they came together to form the club in order to assist them”.

Oluayinka, said since the establishment of the club in 2011, it had spent over N5 million in order to provide succour for the needy and vulnerable children.

Earlier, Mr Pedro Odewu, Admin Director, of the orphanage home, thanked the club and expressed satisfaction for the food items it gifted to the home.

He urged the federal and state governments to come to their aid; as they have over 83 children; infants and adolescent who required a lot of monies and personnel to take care of them.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria