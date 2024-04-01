Easter Monday: Revelers flock La beaches in hundreds



Hundreds of revelers, including foreigners, Easter Monday flocked the beaches along the Labadi stretch to cool off with family and friends.

Easter Mondays have become synonymous with beach visitations over the years for families and friends.

This year, the holidaymakers flooded the beaches in Labadi, including the La Pleasure Beach, Play Club Beach and Laboma Beach.

Mr Kofi Adomako, a businessman, said he found the day as a perfect time to come to the beach with his family, since they were all in the house during the period.

He said as a Businessman he was often busy and found the Easter Monday as the perfect time to visit the beach with his family.

Madam Susana Adoquaye, a Banker, said her family had earmarked Easter Monday as one of the days for get-together annually.

Madam Eunice Nettey, a civil servant, said her family had ‘great’ fun on the day.

She said it was her first time at the beach with her family, saying, they had a memorable time together and would visit next year.

Aside swimming, the re

velers engaged in activities, including dancing, acrobatics, horse riding, eating and drinking competitions, and football.

Security at the beaches was beefed up to ensure the safety of revealers.

Bars and restaurants at the beaches were busy all day serving clients.

Source: Ghana News Agency