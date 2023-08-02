

Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa Constituency of the Central Region have elected Mr Ebenezer Dwamena to lead the party in the December 2024 parliamentary polls.

The 45-year-old miner polled 347 of the 626 valid votes cast to beat his sole contender, Chief Ofori-Nti, who polled 278 in the primary on Saturday at the Twifo Praso Nursing Training College, amidst maximum security.

Supporters of Mr Dwamena broke into wild jubilation after the ballots were sorted and the results declared in his favour by the Electoral Commission.

In a short acceptance speech, he promised to take the seat back from Mr David Vondee, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) incumbent Member of Parliament, seeking re-election.

‘All views and support are warmly welcome. I’m confident we will snatch the seat from NDC to inspire more hope and confidence in the people,’ Mr Dwamena said.

He called on the rank and file of the party to support him to ensure victory in 2024 and encouraged them to bury thei

r differences and unite towards the party’s common goal of prosperity for all.

‘I’m determined and ready to build bridges, and operate an open-door policy and all hands-on deck approach because the victory is for the party. There is no victor and there is vanquished – we are all winners,’ he said.

Historically, the NDC has dominated the parliamentary polls in the constituency, recording victories in 2004, 2008 and 2012.

However, the NPP took over in 2016 with 53.1 per cent votes, but lost it narrowly to the NDC again in 2020, making the constituency a near swing lately.

Similarly, the NDC has shown impressive performance in presidential election recording 52.7 per cent in 2004 and increased its vote margins to 54.2 per cent and 58.1 per cent in 2008 and 2012, respectively.

