ECG disconnects Accra Digital Centre

The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited has disconnected power to the Accra Digital Centre over non-payment of a GHS600,000 bill.

The disconnection is part of a month-long exercise across all ECG’s operational areas to retrieve debts owed the Company, and to check for illegal connections.

Speaking to the media after the disconnection, the Public Relations Officer of ECG, Accra West region, Fred Baimbill-Johnson, described the the revenue mobilisation exercise as successful so far.

‘As an electricity distribution Company, disconnection is often our last resort when all efforts to retrieve payments fail and that’s where we are now…we are without any options,’ he said.

The team also visited the head office of AirtelTigo and after discussions with the management, the Company made payment of GHS1million to settle its debts to ECG.

The Accra West team commended Fanmilk Ghana Ltd, Accra Breweries Limited and Blue Skies for being prompt with payment of their bills.

The Accra West Regional General Manager, ECG, Mr Emmanuel Akinie, advised customers to shun engaging in illegal activities, which denied ECG needed revenue for system improvement works.

The Company said it had so far retrieved 2.5 billion cedis out of the 5.7 billion cedis debt owed by customers nationwide.

Source: Ghana News Agency