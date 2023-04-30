ECG will prosecute recalcitrant customers to the letter- Manager

Mr Paul Asibi Abariga, General Manager in charge of Prosecution, Electricity Company of Ghana, says the company will prosecute all defaulting customers over debts and non-payment of bills.

Mr Abariga said, ‘Pay all that is due ECG or else we would come after you. Recalcitrant customers would be prosecuted to the letter to set as an example to the other customers.’

He was speaking to the GNA after Daniel Kwakye, Hotel Operations Manager of Hillburi Hotel, Aburi appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly consuming power of GHS665,180.09 from November 30, 2020, to March 24, 2023.

Kwakye who has been charged with Intentionally interfering with suppliers Distribution system and stealing, pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mr. Samuel Bright Acquah admitted Kwakye to bail in the sum of GHS50,000 with one surety.

Prosecution led by Mr Abariga said accused had made payments in respect of the debt owed by the Hotel and he (accused) has presented the receipts in court.

According to prosecution, they were ready with the disclosures for trial to commence.

The matter has therefore been adjourned to May 8.

The fact of Prosecution is that the complainant in the case is Stephen Bassie Taylor, a Technician Foreman at the Revenue Protection Unit of ECG, Head office.

Prosecution said on March 28, 2023, at about 1200noon, ECG Revenue Protection Auditing Team on a field exercise at Hillburi Hotel at Aburi detected an illegal connection of electricity power by the hospitality centre and same was reported to ECG office.

It said the complainant was then called upon to proceed to the scene and verify the ‘state of bypass.’

Prosecution said the photographs were taken to that effect and illegal source of power was disconnected.

It said on April 11, 2023, an official complaint was made against the accused person.

Prosecution the complainant accompanied by ECG police investigators pointed out ‘by passed underground cable.’

‘Four prepaid meters with identification numbers P63282580, P632910, P6329711, P6329712 were found installed at the premises. Investigation led to the arrest of the accused person.’

The prosecution said, ‘investigations revealed that, from November 30, 2020, to Mach 24, 2023 though there were four meters for power supply to the facility, the accused person who was in charge of the facility at the time by passed all these meters that supplied power directly and therefore making the facility consumer power illegality without paying for same.’

It said a bill of GHS 665, 180.09 was surcharged to the Hillburi Hotel management which a part of payment of GHCS365,180.08 has been made by the accused.

Source: Ghana News Agency