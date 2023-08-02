The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has constructed a mechanised borehole in Potrase, in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region, and formally?handed it?over to?the local community. Mr Baba Gana Wakil, Resident Representative of ECOWAS in Ghana, and Barima Ansah Sasraku II, Chief of Potrase, jointly commissioned the borehole, which also has a 5000-liter storage tank. ‘ECOWAS is about community development and promotion of trade, but investing in water is investing in the people because water is life,’ Mr. Wakil said. ‘We shall continue to do other equally important things in education and the areas of trade,’ he added, and remarked that ‘we have taken note of the community’s needs, especially the provision of computer facilities for the school children.’ He also stated that ECOWAS was actively bringing development to the doorsteps of rural communities, ensuring that social and economic development was not limited to the major cities. Madam Neematu Ziblim Adam, Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, outlined the overriding objectives of ECOWAS, noting that the West African bloc presently has 15 member states. She emphasised that the bloc is committed to fostering economic integration across various sectors, including industry, transport, telecommunications, energy, agriculture, natural resources, commerce, monetary and financial matters, as well as social and cultural issues. She said public education programmes would soon be rolled out and widely spread to deepen the understanding of people about the issues of ECOWAS in both regional capitals and rural communities. This is expected to ensure that citizens of ECOWAS are well-informed about their rights, obligations, and the importance of being a community member. Barima Sasraku II, Chief of Potrase, expressed his gratitude for the provision of the mechanised boreholes, stating that it would greatly alleviate the burden on community members who previously had to travel long distances to fetch water. He stressed the need for increased access to potable water facilities. However, he requested ECOWAS to consider?setting up a mining company in the area to help generate?employment opportunities for the youth and assured?them that the elders of the town would be willing to donate a plot of land for that purpose.

Source: Ghana News Agency