Effutu, Ajumako, Akyempim to cooperate with Lands Commission for land management



Participants at a day’s stakeholders’ engagement at Winneba have resolved to partner the Central Regional Lands Commission to promote the judicious use of land in accordance with sustainable principles to help curtail conflicts in the area.

They are Neenyi Ghartey VII, Effutu Oma Odefe, Obirifo Ahor Ankobea II, Omanhen of Gomoa Akyempim and representative of Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, Omanhen of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Areas.

They also agreed to collaborate with the Commission to ensure that land development in their traditional areas is effected in conformity with the objectives of the Commission as enshrined in the Land Act, 2008 (ACT 767), to ensure sanity in their communities.

In attendance were members and Chief Executives of Effutu Municipal, and Gomoa West, Central Districts, and Effutu Divisional Police Command, who also suggested means to iron out land related issues in the area.

The meeting was organised by the Central Regional Directorate of the Land Commission at Winneba to help curb the

frequent land litigations which at times resulted in incidents of violence and ensure all went about their activities without intimidation and in peace.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Kwame Kwaasi Dansu, Chairman of the Central Regional Lands Commission pointed out that the long standing infractions between the three traditional areas with regards to land boundaries over the years, was of concern to the Regional Directorate.

‘The workshop was therefore to encourage the three traditional areas to cultivate the habit of prudent and proper land management within their jurisdictions to help bring sanity and development to benefit their people.’

He said the security agencies especially the Police, were included to draw their attention on their role to help ensure sanity within the three traditional areas prevailed.

Mr Dansu said the security services would arrest and prosecute persons flouting the laws of the land Act and other regulations governing land acquisition, to serve as deterrent to

others.

He told the gathering that, the Almighty God created land for the benefits of humility and therefore, they must use it prudently to better their lots for development to take place.

According to him, countries that took decision and steps towards prudent land management and administration had advanced in development, hence, it was time the country did same.

‘ Effutu, Gomoa West and Central Traditional Areas are blessed with vast arable lands with natural resources and minerals, but we are still in poverty because of litigation,’ he stated.

Mr Dansu expressed the need for family heads, chiefs, youth groups and caretakers of lands to stop the haphazard sale of lands to estate developers and pocketing the moneys, since their lands were not for them alone but the entire people in their communities.

He called on the chiefs and the stakeholders in the various traditional areas to manage land resources well for both current and future generations to benefit and enjoy its fruits and not to migrate to othe

r areas for greener pastures which were not there.

Portions of land must be allocated for markets, schools, factories, employable and economical gains, rather than taking cars and vehicles in exchange for acres of land, he stated.

Source: Ghana News Agency