Ehate Tomi meets Riaba Monitoring Commission

The Riaba PDGE Monitoring Commission met on Friday with all party structures in the district, with the aim of passing on National Office instructions and defining the programme of activities for the upcoming Electoral Campaign.

The meeting was chaired by the President of the Commission and District Coordinator of the campaign in Riaba, Vicente Ehate Tomi, who presented to the attendees a summary of the work carried out by the Executive Board, highlighting the analysis of the nominations for the positions of Senators, Deputies and Councillors for the legislative and municipal elections.

For the organisation and development of the electoral campaign in Riaba, a programme was adopted that includes a tour of all the communities in the district, and a General Commission has been set up to coordinate, supervise, raise awareness and mobilise the masses, in addition to various sub-commissions by sector, with the requirement that everyone be involved in the smooth running of the campaign, which is scheduled to begin on 3rd November.

There was also a reading of the scale for minimum contributions from militants and sympathisers approved by the National Office, a section in which the dignitaries and members of the local bodies present at the meeting made their first financial contributions to the sum of thirteen million eighty-two thousand Franco CFA, a gesture that was applauded by all those present.

Ehate Tomi also revealed that the political programme with which the PDGE is contesting these elections had already been adopted and that the Executive Board had already ratified Brother Militant Obiang Nguema Mbasogo as the Party’s candidate for the Presidential elections and that the latest resolutions passed by the Founder designate Teodoro Nguema Obiang as National Director of the Campaign, and the titular and deputy General Secretaries as the Deputy National Directors of the Campaign for the party.

Finally, the President of the Commission and District Coordinator of the campaign in Riaba, reflected on the Founding President’s high-level instructions in his meetings with the Executive Board, pointing out that Obiang Nguema Mbasogo is appealing to the PDGE militants for humility in order to achieve a vote of confidence from the people of Equatorial Guinea.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government