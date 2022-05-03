General 

Eight Children Killed In Tricycle Accident In Egypt’s Nile Delta

CAIRO, At least eight children were killed yesterday, as a passenger tricycle overturned and sank in an irrigation canal, in Egypt’s Nile Delta province of Beheira, said the country’s public prosecution in a statement.

The eight were among 12 passengers riding the tricycle, on their way home from work at a factory, in a town in Beheira, north of the capital Cairo, according to the statement.

The other four survived the accident.

The prosecution detained and interrogated the 19-year-old tricycle driver, on charges of involuntary manslaughter, and driving an unqualified and unlicensed vehicle in a poor condition. He was also suspected of involvement in human trafficking and using child labour

Source: Nam News Network

