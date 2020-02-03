EITI-GE NATIONAL COMMISSION HOLDS XII ORDINARY MEETING

On the morning of 31st January, the President of the Equatorial Guinea EITI Preparatory Group National Commission, Gabriel Mbega Obiang Lima, oversaw the twelfth ordinary meeting of the National Commission, at the meeting room at the Hotel Rosario in Evinayong.

The meeting began with opening words from the President of the Equatorial Guinea EITI Preparatory Group National Commission, who in his speech, among other points, welcomed and wished success for all the work that they are being called on to do, and expressed gratitude for his pleasant stay in Evinayong, capital of the Centro Sur province.

One of the important points recalled by the Commission at its XII Ordinary meeting was the organisation, in April, of the National Conference for Civil Society in the City of Malabo, at the behest of the Minister for the Interior and Local Corporations, Faustino Ndong Esono; a proposal which was adopted unanimously by the National Commission.

Without setting the date, the wish of the National Commission is that the invitations to the event extend to the President of EITI International and other bodies such as the International Civil Society, the IMF, the World Bank, various NGOs, analogous bodies of EITI-GE in the subregion, and the majority of accredited diplomatic representations in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

The International Conference for Civil Society, which will be organised by the Government, through the Ministry for the Interior and Local Corporations, will be supported by the Equatorial Guinea EITI Preparatory Group National Commission (EITI-GE). The hope is that this conference will feature the greatest number possible of associations from Equatoguinean Civil Society.

For its part, the National Commission gave the floor to its special guest Jose Cardoso, national Secretary of the EITI in SAPound o Tome and Principe, a country implementing the EITI. The representative of EITI-SAPound o Tome welcomed the invitation issued by the President of the EITI-GE National Commission and declared, not in agreement with the treatment received by the Republic of Equatorial Guinea by EITI INTERNATIONAL. Equatorial Guinea should receive greater support from the CPLP in order to achieve its aim of forming part of EITI International .

He also highlighted the presence of the Portuguese Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea as another of the special guests present at the XII Meeting of the Equatorial Guinea EITI Preparatory Group National Commission.

Furthermore, the representative of the United States Embassy urged them to continue to count on the presence of Civil Society.

A group photo brought to an end the XII Ordinary Meeting of the Equatorial Guinea EITI Preparatory Group National Commission, held in the city of Evinayong.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office