

The Rev. Dr Fred Deegbe, a former Chairman of the Christian Council, has urged Christians to vote for politicians who will develop the country and not those who will offer money at the polls.

‘We must critically assess them and see whether they have something (development) to offer the people and not just because they have money…’

Rev. Deegbe said this at a National Christian Forum (NCF) 2023 organised by the Advocate for Christ Ghana (A4CG) in partnership with the Action Chapel International, Methodist Church of Ghana, Frimpong Manso Institute and some media organisations.

The forum was on the theme: ‘Election 2024: Assessing the impact of Political Parties and how Christians should vote’.

The forum, in its fourth year, aims to evaluate the impact of political parties and governments on various aspects of national life, including the Church, government, public and private sectors, media, citizens, and overall national development.

Rev. Deegbe urged political parties and governments to tackle corruption

, which he said was permeating into all spheres of life and if not checked could affect future generations negatively.

‘We are seeing corruption at the national level trickling down… if our national leaders are displaying this, and if we Church leaders are not condemning this, then what are doing?’ He asked.

Rev. Julius Coomson, a Pastor at Legon Interdenominational Church, called for a campaign against corruption targeting the youth.

Prof Afua Hesse, a Paediatric Surgeon, said the fight against corruption must not be left to politicians alone.

Source: Ghana News Agency