Elite two: Disciplinary commission ban Lausanne club for one year

Lausanne Academy club of Yaounde is in total mess. The homologation and disciplinary commission of the Cameroon Football Federation, FECAFOOT has slammed the elite two club a year ban from all its activities.

In addition to the ban, the club has also been fined 17 million FCFA to be paid to FECAFOOT. This comes after violence occurred on April 26, 2023 after championship match day 25 against Rangers FC Bafut in Yaounde.

The decision is issued in a press release signed by Nkengni Felix, president of the homologation and disciplinary commission on April 28.

According to the release, coach Noufessi Samuel of Lausanne will pay a fine of 5 million FCFA and has been banned for 5 years.

In addition, two players of the elite two club, Yannick Ngono and Andrien Jordan who were found guilty of fueling the act, have been fined 2 million FCFA. They have also been banned from all FECAFOOT competitions for two years.

All 3 points of the match were awarded to Rangers FC Bafut after the commission met. It also agreed that scores of the match is 0-2, though it ended 1-2 for Rangers.

On that Wednesday, fans of the Yaounde based elite two club molested match officials at the end of the game, claiming the officials favored Rangers FC. Two of the officials ended up in the hospital.

However, the club have 5 days, according to the rules to appeal the decision.

Few months ago, Unisport of Bafang was sanctioned on a similar act. All these is coming at a time when FECAFOOT President, Samuel Eto’o is trying to give a new face to football in Cameroon.

