Elshadai Enterprise donates to Abor Children Village

Orphans, and pupils at ‘In My Father’s House Children’s Village at Abor in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region have expressed joy after receiving several food items worth thousands of cedis.

The donation, championed by Mr Francis Sokpoli, Chief Executive of Elshadai Enterprise at Akatsi, included some assorted drinks, cartons of biscuits, rice, maize, water, and crates of eggs.

He said the move was part of his birthday plans this year which took him to the orphans to celebrate with them as they also remained important in society.

‘I deem it fit at this time to come to you and do this little presentation to uplift your souls and make you feel happy.’

Mr Sokpoli who was accompanied by his wife, took turns to encourage the orphans and other pupils to strive for academic excellence as well as becoming obedient children.

Mr Wisdom Seade, the administrator of the school on behalf of the management, expressed gratitude to the donors for the kind gesture.

‘This is great, and we remain grateful to Mr Francis Sokpoli and his wife for their benevolence.’

He said their doors remained open for any assistance to enhance the development of the children and the school.

The gathering was entertained with some traditional music displays amidst dancing and singing.

Source: Ghana News Agency