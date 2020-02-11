General 

EMBASSY IN GERMANY SHOWS SOLIDARITY WITH KENYA

On 10th February, the accredited Republic of Equatorial Guinea Embassy in Germany showed solidarity with the Kenyan people after hearing of the death of the former President of the country, Arab Moi.

The adviser from the accredited diplomatic mission in Germany, Sisinio Ayebe Mbana Mkina, representing the Ambassador, Pantaleon Mayiboro, went to the headquarters of the Kenyan Embassy on Berlin on 10th February, to sign the book of condolences.

Arab Moi died at the age of 95.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office

