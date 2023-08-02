

The maiden edition of the Emergency Medical Services Excellence Awards has been held to recognise and honour outstanding Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) in the Greater Accra Region.

Organised by the Greater Accra Regional Management of the National Ambulance Service (NAS), this year’s awards was on the theme: ‘Celebrating the Greater Accra Emergency Medical Technicians for a Successful EMS delivery.’

The awards ceremony, which had eight major categories, saw hardworking staff receive citations for their exceptional service delivery in the year 2023, which recorded a total of 6,505 emergencies.

Mr Rahman Musah Abdul of Accra City Ambulance Station won the most prestigious award of EMS Personality of the Year, while Nathaniel Essuon Amoah of Ridge Ambulance Station received the award for the Best Station Manager.

Mr Newton Mawutor of Ablekuma North Ambulance Station was adjudged the Best EMT Driver (Advance Category), while Michael Obodai of Accra Dispatch took the award for the Best Dispatcher of the

Year (Basic Category).

Mr Jalil Abdul Abubakar from Ayawaso North Ambulance Station took home the award of the Best EMT Driver (Basic Category).

Other winners include Joyce Sellassie Avadzinu (Accra Dispatch) who took the Award of Dispatcher of the Year in the Advance category, while the Best EMT Basic category award went to Christopher Asare of the Trobu Ambulance Station.

The event held at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Conference Room was graced by Madam Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah, Deputy Minister of Health; Madam Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah

Sackey, Accra Mayor; and Prof.Ahmed Nuhu Zakaria, Chief Executive Officer of NAS.

Other dignitaries were Nii Adote Otintor II, Chief of Sempe and the Manklalo of the Ga State; Nana Wiafe Ababio, Board Chairman of NAS; and Dr.Theophilus Nii Saka Bulley, Regional Medical Coordinator.

The Greater Accra Regional Ambulance staff continue to play a crucial role in emergency service delivery in the country and deal with cases such as trauma, road traffic accid

ents, industrial, and domestic emergencies.

In 2022, 7085 emergencies were attended to by the Greater Accra Regional Ambulance Service staff.

The consistent and outstanding performance of the regional ambulance staff over the years necessitated the introduction of the award scheme to motivate and enhance job satisfaction.

Source: Ghana News Agency