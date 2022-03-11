EMGA advises on US$200M debt raise for BTG Pactual with JICA

LONDON, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emerging Markets Global Advisory Limited (EMGA), the niche investment bank focused on emerging markets, announces today another landmark Senior Debt capital raise transaction that will allow BTG Pactual to continue the expansion of its small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) lending activities in Brazil.

The US$200 million debt facility was provided by JICA and the transaction follows on from two previous DFI financed facilities of US$140 million and US$300 million respectively that EMGA has had also advised on.

A JICA spokesman said, “Thanks to EMGA’s support, we will partner Banco BTG Pactual S.A. addressing the funding gap for MSMEs in Brazil. BTG Pactual is among the first to introduce digital platforms offering financial solutions to businesses throughout the whole nation. With its digital platforms readily available to support the lending operation, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. can efficiently extend credits to the Northeast and Northern Regions, where only a limited number of financial institutions are actively operating to serve businesses at this time.”

Sajeev Chakkalakal, Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking at EMGA, said: “It was a real pleasure to help BTG’s team again by advising on this additional facility aimed at funding BTG’s small and medium enterprise loan portfolio across Brazil. JICA is an important partner of EMGA and its position as a pre-eminent development finance institution also offers another new strategic long term funding source for BTG.”

Jeremy Dobson, Managing Director, and Head of Business Development at EMGA, added: “Our team is delighted to have acted as advisor again to BTG and look forward to their continued success.”

BTG Pactual: BTG is the largest investment bank in Latin America, the 6th largest bank in Brazil by shareholders equity and a key player in providing loans and guarantees to a broad set of clients, from SMEs to large corporations. BTG is a pioneer in promoting climate finance in Brazil and plays a pivotal role in channeling resources towards projects with a positive impact in the community.

JICA: The Japan International Cooperation Agency is a governmental agency that delivers the bulk of Official Development Assistance for the government of Japan. It is chartered with assisting economic and social growth in developing countries, and the promotion of international cooperation.

Emerging Markets Global Advisory Limited (EMGA), with offices in London and New York, helps financial institutions and corporates seeking new debt or equity capital. EMGA’s multi-national team combine the decades of experience necessary to complete transactions on behalf of their clients within the world’s emerging markets and frontier economies, including Brazil which remains a key market. With a proven track record in capital formation and strategic advisory throughout diverse economic cycles, EMGA continues expanding its geographic reach and service offering, solidifying its place in the market as one of the industries pre-eminent emerging markets focused niche investment banks.

