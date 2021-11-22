Enernet Global acquires KPS Power Africa

Distributed energy service company accelerates presence in Africa with acquisition of African subsidiary of KPS Australia

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enernet Global Inc. (“Enernet”), a distributed energy service company whose mission is to decarbonise the world’s supply chains, acquired KPS Power Africa (“KPSPA”) to accelerate presence in African mining.

Enernet’s global footprint enables it to provide tailored energy solutions for mining, commercial, industrial, remote community and utility customers across its operations in Australia, the Philippines, the Caribbean and Sub-Saharan Africa. KPSPA finances, builds, owns and operates hybrid power plants for the mining sector in Africa. The transaction provides Enernet with a portfolio of projects and expert team to rapidly scale the business.

“The combination of KPS Power Africa’s deep roots in mining and power in Africa combined with Enernet’s world-leading expertise on renewable hybrid plants and competitive capital enables us to bring a unique solution to mines across Africa,” said Paul Matthews, Enernet and KPSPA’s CEO. “Mines are under increasing pressure to reduce scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions and their CEOs must report to investors and the market on their ambitions to reduce CO2. Together, we finance, build and operate cheaper, cleaner and more reliable power solutions for customers across Sub-Saharan Africa.”

“The acquisition of KPSPA by Enernet Global is a great strategic move which allows both companies to advance hybrid power generation within mining in Africa. KPSPA has increased its exposure to the renewable energy market and Enernet Global its presence in the African mining industry, which is ideally positioned for renewable hybrid system,” said Ben Zikmundovsky, KPSPA’s General Manager.

Enernet and KPSPA deploy distributed on- and off-grid generation projects that integrate renewable energy, battery storage, cogeneration and existing thermal or grid supply. System design and operational optimization are underpinned by Enernet’s patented technology platform.

Selling energy and services through power purchase agreements, systems are delivered at no capital cost to customers and tailored to their specific energy needs. This lowers costs, adds energy resilience and independence, and dramatically reduces emissions mines in Africa.

About Enernet Global Inc (“Enernet”)

Enernet is a distributed energy service provider that finances, builds, owns and operates microgrids and drives the adoption of renewable energy, battery storage and energy efficiency solutions that displace CO2 emissions. Built on the company’s proprietary software platform, Enernet’s Energy-as-a-Service offering benefits on- and off-grid customers by providing less expensive, more resilient power solutions at no capital outlay for customers.

Enernet has operations in Australia, the Philippines, the Caribbean and Sub-Saharan Africa, where it focuses on power solutions for sectors that include island development, mining, commercial and industrial, remote communities, agriculture, utilities and hospitality.

About KPS Power Africa (“KPSPA”)

KPS Power Africa specialises in designing, building, owning and operating power stations for African mining operations. As a leading contract power supplier to the mining sector, KPSPA provides independent power generation services with the benefit of over 30 years’ experience in African mining.

Servicing all of Africa, KPSPA’s purpose-built power generation systems include design, construction, operation and maintenance, reducing customers’ capital and maintenance requirements. Capabilities and expertise cover multiple technologies and deliver benchmark reliability and fuel efficiency for our customers’ mining operations.

