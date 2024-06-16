

Passore: An entrepreneur has stepped forward to support three Health and Social Promotion Centers (CSPS) in the commune of Yako, Yaadga region, with much-needed sanitary equipment. The Chief Executive Officer of Wendtoin Multi-service, Jean Yelkouni, handed over a batch of medical supplies on Saturday, August 23, 2025.

According to Burkina Information Agency, the donation aligns with the call for solidarity and patriotic commitment made by the President of Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traore. The initiative is part of a broader effort to bolster health services and community support in the province of Passore.

Jean Yelkouni’s gesture followed a request from the provincial coordination of citizen monitoring associations in Passore. These associations sought support for local health centers, the Volunteers for the Defense of the Fatherland (VDP), and orphanages. The donated items, including hospital beds, mattresses, gowns, and garbage cans, are aimed at enhancing patient care at the CSPS facilities in sectors 4, 5

, and 6 of Yako.

In addition to medical equipment, the entrepreneur provided toys and clothing to orphanages and raincoats for the VDPs. His Majesty the Chief of Yako, who attended the ceremony, urged others to follow Yelkouni’s example in contributing to community welfare.

The donor emphasized that his contribution reflects the vision of President Ibrahim TRAORE, who advocates for civic engagement and mobilization in support of local development. The handover ceremony was attended by His Majesty the Chief of Yako, a representative of the President of the Special Delegation of Yako, and a delegation from the citizen watch group of the locality.