Environment Ministers Resolute Against Toxic Waste Dumping In Africa

NAIROBI, Mar 20 (NNN-KBC) – African ministers of environment, urged countries in the continent, to prepare for increased cases of medical waste dumping, on the shores off their countries, as a result of the generation of plastics and medical waste from the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministers called upon African countries, to increase vigilance to protect the continent from illegal dumping of medical and hazardous waste, especially during the ongoing health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bamako Convention Secretariat said, the ministers of environment spoke during a meeting, convened by the Secretariat on Mar 16, to discuss the status of environmental pollution in Africa.

The Convention Secretariat said, the Bureau of Ministers resolved to fight the dumping of toxic waste in Africa, from the determination shown by countries that had fallen victim to toxic waste dumping.– NNN-KBC

Source: NAM News Network