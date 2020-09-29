Epsilon Partners with BCX to Provide Global Data Centre Interconnection for African Enterprises

BCX deploys Epsilon’s NaaS platform Infiny to expand its global reach and resiliency for its multi-national customers

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Epsilon, a global connectivity and communications service provider, has partnered with Business Connexion (BCX), one of South Africa’s leading technology companies, to deliver high performance data centre interconnection (DCI) services for African enterprises. BCX uses Epsilon’s Network as a Service (NaaS) platform Infiny for seamless global connectivity and managing network services from a single portal.

The partnership will enable BCX’s enterprise customers across South Africa, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Zambia and Tanzania to connect to data centres across the globe seamlessly. BCX has offices in six African countries. It delivers its managed services offering to customers across the financial, retail, mining, manufacturing, healthcare and government sectors.

“It is great to expand our relationship with BCX and support its business growth with Infiny. It is an opportunity to serve new and growing demand for global connectivity across Africa,” said Michel Robert, Chief Executive Officer at Epsilon. “BCX can rapidly spin-up connections to multiple data centres across continents from a single portal. This also gives their customers the ability to interconnect cloud services and other networks on our network fabric. It is an exciting time to be connecting African businesses and we’re proud to deliver new global reach on-demand.”

With Epsilon’s DCI solution, BCX can connect between its presence at Johannesburg and data centres in Europe, a key market outside of Africa. On top of this, BCX has access to Epsilon’s extensive network fabric of 220+ data centres and an ecosystem of cloud providers, internet exchanges and other networks globally. Using a NaaS model, it is simple for BCX to scale up or down their services according to customer demand and business needs.

“Deploying Infiny gives our customers immediate access to data centres located in key technology and business hubs around the world. Our customers can connect and grow their global presence with on-demand network infrastructure. Infiny has given us the agility in serving our customers’ needs while offering new levels of resilience in our network that has direct impact on our enterprise customers’ services,” said Mervyn Goliath, Managing Executive, Data Networks at BCX. “We look forward to fully automate our network services with Infiny and benefit from new levels of performance and visibility.”

Epsilon’s DCI solution is offered through Infiny. The platform also offers a range of MEF-certified ethernet services, such as Cloud Connect and Remote Peering, with flexible terms and scalable bandwidth options.

About Epsilon

Epsilon is a cloud-centric global connectivity and communications service provider, connecting to 220 data centres in 39 cities. The company’s NaaS platform, Infiny by Epsilon, combines on-demand connectivity, a web-based portal and APIs to give partners simple and effective solutions. All Epsilon services are powered by a carrier-grade, hyper-scalable global backbone that connects the world’s communications and technology hubs. Epsilon is headquartered in Singapore with offices in London and Sofia.

For more information, visit epsilontel. com.

About BCX

BCX is Africa’s leading premier ICT solutions and services provider with the technology, capability and skills to deliver end-to-end digital solutions for large and medium enterprises in the public and private sectors. BCX leads with unrivalled ICT solutions embedded on the foundation of unmatched Data Centre and Network Infrastructure and includes world class solutions in ICT consulting and digital readiness assessments; a complete range of managed solutions that include both LAN and WAN; unified communications and connectivity solutions.

For more information, visit: www.bcx.co.za