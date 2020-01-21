Equatoguinean delegation to attend FITUR 2020

According to IFEMA, the organising body, it will be possible to get to know the options in 165 countries and regions from various continents during the International Tourism Fair.

From 22nd to 26th of this month, those attending will have the chance to visit the 10 pavilions dedicated to Africa, the Middle East, America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Spain and numerous tourism companies from around the world.

According to sources from the public administration, a delegation from the Ministry for Culture and Tourism will attend the fair. Members of the accredited Equatoguinean diplomatic mission in the kingdom of Spain will also take part in the event.

