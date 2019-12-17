Legal Judicial 

Equatorial Guinea agent reorganises strategy at International Court of Justice

Posted By: admin

The Equatorial Guinea Ambassador before the Kingdom of the Netherlands and also Agent before the International Court of Justice in The Hague, in the important case against France, Carmelo Nvono-Nca, met the entire team of international lawyers dealing with this case, with the aim of changing the operability and style of each of the interventions by the lawyers.

This important turnaround will signify a boost to the defence of the sovereignty of a completely independent country, as is the case of Equatorial Guinea. The working meeting served as an opportunity for the agent and Ambassador, and now also Permanent Representative before the IMO in London, to reaffirm the priority of never abandoning the loyal members of his group. We always respond to our promises and obligations”, assured Nvono-Nca.

We are here in order to be faithful to international law and to seek friendly agreements which serve to further strengthen the ties of friendship with peoples and governments”, added the Ambassador, during his working day.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office

