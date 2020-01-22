Equatorial Guinea and Malaysia wish to strengthen cooperation in the mining sector

The administrations in Malabo and Kuala Lumpur wish to cooperate in the mining sector. This desire was expressed at the meeting that the Vice-President of the Republic, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mange, held on 21st January in Mongomo, with the president of the company Simer International, Peter Hil.

The Malaysian entrepreneurs are visiting Equatorial Guinea with the desire to invest in minerals, including the exploration for the mineral bauxite.

The proposal was welcomed by Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, who in addition to welcoming the Asian investors, also expressed the will of the Equatoguinean Government to cooperate with economic players who want to invest in our country.

Oil, gas and timber are some of the main sources for the Equatoguinean economy, and in order to balance this trend, the Government decided last year, during the Third National Economic Conference held in Malabo, to prioritise economic diversification. In this context, the offer from the Malaysian company to inject capital into the exploration for minerals will add to the alternatives aimed at relaunching the national economy.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office