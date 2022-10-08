Equatorial Guinea and VFS-Global sign contract for online issue of visas

From 1st February 2023 tourist will be able to obtain visas to enter Equatorial Guinea online. The project, backed by H. E. Nguema Obiang Mangue, to promote tourism in the country, was finalised on Thursday with the signing of the contract between the Equatoguinean Deputy Minister for Finance, Hermes Ela Mifumu and the managing director of the Emirati company VFS-Global, Djalil Assouma, in the presence of the Vice-President of the Republic.

According to the Malabo administration, the introduction of the online visa will, on the one hand, allow Equatorial Guinea to expand its opening to the world and, on the other hand, optimise income from the national tourism sector.

VFS-Global is a company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with 20 years’ experience. It is represented in 144 countries throughout the world. After signing the contract, the managing director of the company, in addition to thanking the Equatoguinean government for having trusted his company to manage online visas, also undertook to speed up the work so that 1st February 2023 would be the date of the first online visa for Equatorial Guinea, as Nguema Obiang Mangue had already said. Furthermore, he stressed that through this project, his company would take care of selling the country’s image to the world.

Equatorial Guinea is committed to economic diversification in its ambitious Horizonte 2035 programme, and to respond successfully to this vision, the Vice-President of the Council of Ministers believes it is necessary to promote sectors such as tourism because, according to him, it is the engine for development, as it brings added value to economic recovery and facilitates the entry of tourists into the country. To achieve this goal, the Vice-President is personally involved in many areas in order to witness the implementation of projects on the ground.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government