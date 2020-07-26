Equatorial Guinea could enter downscaling phase two on 1st August

Health experts from Equatorial Guinea are speaking about good results in the fight against the Coronavirus in the country; information which emerged from the working session that the President of the Coronavirus fight and Response Policy Committee held on Friday 24th July with committee members.

H. E. Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue was informed of the reduced number of infections in the country, and the constant increase in discharged patients, at the People’s palace in Malabo, at a meeting held with members of the Policy Committee.

Taking into account that the pandemic remains present but to a lesser degree, the Vice-President saw the need to meet his team to announce the good news to the population; results which, according to the member of the Equatoguinean executive, could not have been possible without the speedy reaction of the Government and the professionalism of health workers.

On 26th April, Health feared losing control of the pandemic, which could have brought to the country 30,000 Coronavirus patients by the end of May and the beginning of June. However, due to the reaction of the Government and to a large extent the efforts of the Equatoguinean Vice-President with the acquisition of 1000 doses of Remdesivir and 5000 of Enoxeparina, it is now possible to speak about a downward curve, with less than 5,000 infected.

As a consequence, and given the results obtained to date, the Republic of Equatorial Guinea could move to phase 2 of the downscaling on 1st August, with further relaxation of the preventive health measures against Coronavirus.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office