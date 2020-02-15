Equatorial Guinea delegation arrives in The Hague for final sessions of case against France

On Monday 17th February, in the Dutch city of The Hague, the final session begins in the important case between Equatorial Guinea and France before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) , the highest legal body of the United Nations.

The Equatorial Guinea delegation, led by the Ambassador before the Low Countries, Carmelo Nvono-Nca, as agent in the case before the ICJ, and by the Deputy Minister for Justice, Juan Olo Mba, arrived on Friday 14th February in The Hague to begin preparatory work for the final sessions in the case, after which the final verdict will be given.

