Equatorial Guinea donates $2m to China to help combat coronavirus

The government of Equatorial Guinea has announced a solidarity contribution of $2 million to China over the rampaging coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was reached after a cabinet meeting this week. It was chaired by President Obiang Nguema Mbasogo. The cabinet also expressed solidarity and support for the Chinese government.

Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons said about the gesture: China has always been a very strong and loyal supporter of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea and this contribution is a demonstration that Equatorial Guinea stands in solidarity with China and its people as it fights a global outbreak that has already cost too many lives.

Source: Nam News Network (NNN)