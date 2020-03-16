Equatorial Guinea has action protocol against Coronavirus

The Republic of Equatorial Guinea has an action protocol against the Coronavirus which has been being applied for some time, following the first cases on the African continent. Thanks to these measures of epidemiological vigilance, it has been possible to identify and isolate a case detected among the passengers of a flight coming from the Kingdom of Spain.

The Government of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea has established that all persons coming from a high-risk country -one with more than 500 diagnosed cases- are immediately placed in quarantine.

If the identified subject presents the common symptoms of COVID-19, which are fever, cough and a sensation of a lack of air, they are moved to the Isolation Unit at Malabo Airport, where the test is carried out and biological samples are taken so that, in three hours, the laboratory can diagnose whether it is a case of coronavirus or not.

If no symptoms are present, the subject is taken to Hotel Bami -10 minutes from Malabo Airport- and placed in quarantine for further testing. After two weeks under observation and a second negative test, the person may go home.

The sick who are diagnosed are taken to Sampaka Hospital, where there is a well-trained team and all the material and equipment for the treatment of the symptoms.

Faced with a suspected case, the intervention team acts quickly in beginning the epidemiological control investigations. The positive samples are sent to a recognised World Health Organisation centre for quality control.

In the case of the Baney Research laboratory, it is working in coordination with the Pasteur Institute in Cameroon or, failing that, with the Viral Illness Research Centre in Senegal or South Africa.

The Ministry for Health and Social Welfare are asking the population to remain calm and serene and are asking for compliance with all the preventive measures in place and the protocol established for the individual and collective good.

