EQUATORIAL GUINEA ON ROUTE TOWARDS EFFECTIVE IMPLEMENTATION OF EITI INTERNATIONAL

The Republic of Equatorial Guinea is one step away from being an IETI implementer, as gathered from the decision taken at midday on Friday 14th February by the executive board of this international body, charged with transparency in extractive industries, regarding the file on the candidacy of our country to become a full member of the body.

After two days of heated debates and the excellent defence of the Equatorial Guinea candidacy file as an implementer country of the EITI, made by the President of the Equatorial Guinea EITI Preparatory Group National Commission, Gabriel Mbega Obiang Lima, the executive board recognised the efforts made by Equatorial Guinea over the last two years, and congratulated our country on that.

The debates took place within the framework of the forty-sixth Ordinary Meeting of the EITI International Executive Board, which took place in Oslo, from 12th to 15th February, with the 13th and 14th set aside to debate the candidacy of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

Leading the delegation from our country was the Minister for Mines and Hydrocarbons, Gabriel Mbega Obiang Lima, and it included the Secretary of State, Charged with International Economic and Financial Bodies from the Ministry for Finance, the Economy and Planning, Maria del Mar Bonkanka Tabares; the representative from civil society, Carlos Nguema Mansogo, and the representative from SONAGAS, Telesforo Esono Mikue, both members of the national Commission; the Director General for national Content from the Ministry for Mines and Hydrocarbons and Permanent National Secretary of the National Commission, Jacinto Nguema Owono, accompanied by the Deputy National Coordinator from the Permanent national Secretariat, Ivan-Lorenzo Williams Mongolue.

The EITI International Executive Board recognised the commitment of our country’s Government and the progress made to set up a working group and prepare a working plan for the implementation of EITI. However, the board concluded that the application submitted on 6th November 2019 did not provide sufficient evidence to demonstrate commitment to the five requirements for membership of the EITI. For that reason, they charged the International Secretary with providing support to Equatorial Guinea in order to meet requirements 1.3, 1.4 and 1.5 of the EITI Standards.

The EITI International Government body highlighted the importance of the participation of civil society and compliance with the protocol of the EITI civil society, and encouraged the active participation of local and international organisations, together with the support of companies, for a successful EITI candidacy application.

A delegation from the EITI International Secretariat will visit the Republic of Equatorial Guinea soon, on order to reactivate the relationship, and see first hand what has been achieved by our country.

During the forty-seventh Meeting of the EITI International Executive Board set for June, the final decision as to whether the Republic of Equatorial Guinea will be a reactivated member of the organisation will be taken.

The President of the Equatorial Guinea EITI Preparatory Group National Commission, following this final decision by the Executive Board on our country’s candidacy, gave a statement, in which it wanted to “congratulate all the direct and indirect members who have allowed us to achieve this milestone, following two years of hard work”.

The delegation from the Equatorial Guinea EITI Preparatory Group National Commission, led by Mbega Obiang Lima, returned home with the sensation of having set out a good defence of the candidacy of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea as an implementer country in the EITI.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office