EQUATORIAL GUINEA OUT IN TAEKWONDO QUALIFIERS FOR TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES

The national Taekwondo team has been knocked out by the Botswana team, by 5 to 10. This score gave the national team a place at the World Championships in Denmark, thanks to the Equatoguinean Juan Manuel Rondo Epitie.

Juan Manuel Rondo Epitie, despite holding his head up during the two final bouts against the Botswanans, Ernesto Samotshodzo, finally fell, leaving a score of 10 to 5 in favour of Botswana.

These pre-Olympics allowed the sportsman Rondo Epitie to improve his scores through his perseverance, and take his place in the World Championships in Denmark.

During combat, Rondo made a good impression in the first, second and third attack, in which he had the chance to draw, but he finally succumbed to Ernesto Samotshodzo.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office