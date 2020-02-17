EQUATORIAL GUINEA PREPARES TO APPEAR BEFORE INTERATIONAL COURT OF JUSTICE

The Equatoguinean side met once again on the afternoon of 16th February, to prepare for the intervention on 17th at the International Court of Justice, in The Hague.

In 2016, the Republic of Equatorial Guinea lodged a complaint against France before the International Court of Justice, for having violated its rights. During the first sessions of this penal process, one of the judges asked the French side if they had precedents with respect to the violation of the diplomatic immunity of a Vice-President of the Republic, thus questioning the French actions.

The Equatoguinean side is coming to The Hague once again with the firm conviction that France violated international conventions, with the first being the Palermo Convention in trans-national criminality adopted in 2000.

It violated article 4 of the Palermo Convention, because we understand that France had interfered in internal affairs, by denying immunity to a Vice-President”, said Francisco Evuy, State lawyer.

Furthermore, Equatorial Guinea is alleging that France also violated the 1961 Congress of Vienna, on diplomatic relations, It violated article 1 and 22 of the 1961 Congress of Vienna, because they wanted to seize our diplomatic headquarters in France. Equatorial Guinea already requested preventive measures in September 2016, and the court judged in favour of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea with respect to the requested preventive measures”, underlined Francisco Evuy.

In fact, the Equatoguinean side, faced with their intervention in 17th, have organised preparatory sessions.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office