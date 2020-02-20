EQUATORIAL GUINEA PRESENTS CONCLUSIONS BEFORE INTERNATIONAL COURT OF JUSTICE

On 19th February, Equatorial Guinea placed their finishing touches at the final audiences against France before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the highest body of justice of the United Nations.

During the day, Equatorial Guinea presented its conclusions. In the hands of the agent in the case, the Equatorial Guinea Ambassador to the Low Countries, Carmelo Nvono-Nca, our country asked the Republic of France to recognise the building at 42 Foch Avenue in Paris as the installations of the diplomatic mission of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, and provide the required protection under the Vienna Convention regarding diplomatic relations.

Furthermore, the Equatoguinean diplomat stated firmly that The French Republic is obliged to compensate the damage suffered by the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, with the amount to be determined at a later date.

Equatorial Guinea brought the case to The Hague to defend its sovereignty and respect for international conventions, after the French courts opened a case in 2016 against the Vice-President of Equatorial Guinea. France also ignored the diplomatic status of the building housing the Equatorial Guinea Embassy in Paris, which France tried to seize.

If France has the capacity to transform the rules and principles of international law and thus violate the rights of Equatoguineans from my generation, then I am sincerely concerned about how France would treat us if we were not backed by international justice, said Nvono-Nca.

In a clear, concise delivery, the Ambassador also pointed out that Equatorial Guinea is not the first African country suffering clear international injustice, in particular at the hands of France. Other African States have already come before this court in order to assert their rights in disputes involving French courts. We sincerely hope that the Republic of Equatorial Guinea will be the last to say to France enough is enough.

On Friday, France will close this round of pleadings, and it is expected that the decision from the judges will be given in the next few months.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office