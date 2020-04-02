Equatorial Guinea prioritises relations with Gabon

The Ambassador Carmelo Nvono-Ncá met the Ambassador from Gabon to the United Kingdom, Aichatou Sanni Aoudou, to express the interest of Equatorial Guinea in prioritising relations with the brother, neighbouring country.

The union between Equatorial Guinea and Gabon goes way beyond the political, commercial or economic, as the two countries, for example, share the Fang ethnic group, an majority in the Continental Region of Equatorial Guinea, extending both to the north and to the south in the forests of Cameroon and Gabon. In addition, the two countries are members of the important Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC), an international organisation which aims to establish a stronger union between the peoples and member States (Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo (Brazzaville) and Gabon), to reaffirm geographical and human solidarity.

A strong historical, strategic union that, now more than ever, should be strengthened.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office