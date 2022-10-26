Equatorial Guinea takes over GECF presidency for 2023

The Republic of Equatorial Guinea, through the Minister for Mines and Hydrocarbons, Gabriel Mbega Obiang Lima, has officially assumed the rotating presidency of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum for 2023, which was agreed at the 24th Meeting of Ministers of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) which took place on Tuesday 25th October 2022, in the city of Cairo (Egypt).

In accordance with the organisation’s statutes, Equatorial Guinea, in addition to chairing the GECF Ministerial Meeting, will organise the 25th Ordinary Meeting of GECF Ministers in Malabo in October 2023.

During the 24th Ministerial Meeting it was also agreed to hold the 7th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Algiers (Algeria) in 2023.

One of the main objectives of the 2023 presidency will be to attract new African gas producers to the GECF, to provide them with greater international visibility and access to the best markets and, at the same time, to promote greater consumption of natural gas for the economic development of the producing countries themselves.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government