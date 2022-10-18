Equatorial Guinea to deport undocumented migrants from 20th October

Equatorial Guinea is holding Presidential, Legislative and Municipal Elections on 20th November this year; in this context, the Vice-President of the Republic, who wants the safety of all candidates to be guaranteed, ordered on Monday that senior executives from the Ministries for Defence and Security to demand documentation from expatriates residing in the country.

Nguema Obiang Mangue is aware of the importance of well-being for every human being, but he wants it to be pursued in Equatorial Guinea in accordance with the law. To that end, following the expiry of the grace period announced to the ambassadors of friendly countries, the Head of Defence and Security believes that what has been agreed should now be enforced, as in any other country in the world.

Equatorial Guinea is entering a sensitive period regarding national security, and specific measures must be taken to maintain the country’s stability. According to Nicolas Obama Nchama, Equatoguinean Minister for Security, these guidelines are intended to prevent possible sabotage during the election campaigns.

At the meeting held at the People’s Palace in Malabo, the Head of Defence and Security also instructed the uniformed officers to devise peaceful strategies aimed at promoting understanding between the parties because, he said, being undocumented does not make one a criminal; however, to maintain security and control of the country, everyone must have documents.

Nguema Obiang Mangue made it clear that the meeting was a wake-up call for the military high command to redouble their efforts to maintain peace and stability in the country during the elections, and to ensure that the elections take place in an atmosphere of calm.

