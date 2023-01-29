Establishment of the first Elite Military Boarding School

On Sunday, the Presidential Couple, Their Excellencies Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and Constancia Mangue de Obiang, oversaw the inauguration ceremony of the first Elite Military Boarding School in Equatorial Guinea.

The first elite military boarding school, General Santiago Mauro Nguema Ndoho, has been opened in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

The inauguration ceremony for this educational institution took place on Sunday in the Hacienda Marcos Obiang Nguema Nsue Urban District in Riaba.

Being an project under the Constancia Mangue Nsue Okomo Foundation, the opening featured the presence of the patrons, headed by its Secretary General, presidents of Constitutional Bodies, some members of the Government, Parliamentarians and Senators from the jurisdiction of South Bioko, as well as the board of the National Office of the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea (PDGE), with Jeronimo Osa Osa Ecoro, General Secretary, and his first and second deputies and other local authorities from the district of Riaba.

It is an innovative educational project created on the initiative of Constancia Mangue Nsue Okomo in the exercise of freedom of education guaranteed under Equatorial Guinea Basic Law, as a private educational institution with a social purpose.

This school will serve primary and secondary school pupils with the main aim of educating Equatoguinean children and children of other nationalities, from the age of seven, and to instil in them the values of discipline, respect, spirit and ethics of the elite.

The school belongs to the Constancia Mangue Nsue Okomo Foundation and is a member of the Association of Catholic Schools of Equatorial Guinea.

The vision of the Constancia Mangue Nsue Okomo Foundation with respect to this school is to create an institution of comprehensive education, assuming in its formative processes innovation, research, the development of creativity, cooperative learning and multiple skills supported by new technologies, and to illuminate with Christian humanism the current situation and its contexts and to thus build a true educational community.

The promoter of this project, apart from praying to heaven to see her dreams made real, highlighted the constant support she receives from his Excellency Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

As a teacher, the Honourable First Lady of the Nation stated that she prefers to work for the education of children. has also recommended to the school management not to discriminate against applicants for admission to enrolment on any grounds whatsoever and that financial considerations should not play a role in the allocation of places.

Those present heard speeches from Filiberto Ntutumu Nguema Nchama and Anacleto Olo Mibuy, respectively General Secretary and Executive President of the Board of Directors of the Educational Centres within the Constancia Mangue Nsue Okomo Foundation.

Lieutenant General Santiago Mauro Nguema Ndoho expressed his infinite gratitude to the First Lady of the Nation for such a gracious distinction bestowed upon him. A distinction which he is assuming with honour and determination, being prepared to do whatever is necessary, following his appointment by Constancia Mangue de Obiang as Honorary Councillor of the school, as a result of his human and professional qualities.

As a special guest and traditional chief of several tribes that make up the peoples of Cameroon, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea, and to which Santiago Mauro Nguema Ndoho belongs, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Douala, also highlighted the virtues embodied in the person of the First Lady of the Nation, through the accomplishment of great works for the benefit of humanity, and her recognition of the Lieutenant General through this honour.

The Vice-Rector of the University of Douala, Santiago Mauro Ngue Ndoho, and the Ebibeyin district PDGE monitoring committee, donated various gifts and cash for the first students at the Elite Military Boarding School.

The First Vice Prime Minister and Minster for Education, University Teaching and Sports, Clemente Engonga Nguema Onguene, expressed the same feelings of gratitude and praise to the godmother of the national education system,

In his reflections, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, highlighted the hard work carried out by the First Lady of the Nation, with the creation of educational centres throughout national territory.

The Head of State also called for young people to be trained on the basis of the cultural principles of the Bantu tradition, but with military discipline.

For the nation’s leader, everyone must work for the Republic of Equatorial Guinea and educate children in order to put an end to child delinquency.

At another point in his speech, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo recommended to the developer to extend this pioneering initiative through the construction of this type of educational centre in all provincial capitals.

In the space of two years, this is the third educational centre that the Constancia Mangue de Obiang Foundation has opened, following the Canige Centre in Akurenam, Maria Mbasogo Ngui in Mongomo and the current Santiago Mauro Nguema Ndoho General Boarding School, and soon another educational complex will be opened in the Alegre Settlement.

The opening ceremony of the General Santiago Mauro Nguema Ndoho Military Boarding School on the Marcos Obiang Nguema Nsue Estate in Riaba concluded on Sunday 29th January 2023 with a priest’s blessing, the cutting of the ceremonial ribbon and a tour by the attendees.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government