European Union to co-finance CEEAC Border Programme

This three-year Border Support Programme for member countries of the Economic Community of Central African States (CEEAC), will help to improve stability and democratic governance in Central Africa through the reduction of possible conflicts in the context of border management.

The meeting held in Libreville, the headquarters of the institution, provided information to Ambassadors of CEEAC member States, the European Union and other players involved in the official launch of activities of the Border Support Programme on the contents of the project. The teams of GIZ and CEEAC mobilised for the implementation of the activities in the project were also officially presented.

Among the activities to be implemented during this period is the strengthening of the capacities of the Border Unit of the CEEAC General Secretariat, in order to facilitate the coordination of the Border Programme (APF-CEEAC), the strengthening of the capacities of member States in matters of birder governance between, Equatorial Guinea, Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Gabon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of Congo, Rwanda, SAPound o Tome and Principe, and Chad.

Another aim is to support the delimitation and demarcation of priority sections on the borders and begin the implementation of pilot measures in cross-border cooperation in pilot countries.

