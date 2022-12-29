Evinayong welcomes Equatorial Guinea’s Father Christmas entourage

The ASHO Honorary President, H. E. Nguema Obiang Mangue, reached Evinayong on his tour of all provincial capitals, implementing the slogan “One toy, one dream”.

After starting the tour in Malabo on the 24th of this month, followed by Bata, Ebebiyin, and Mongomo, on Wednesday 28th December it was the turn of the children of the city of Alo Milam to receive their toys from the hands of Equatorial Guinea’s Father Christmas.

In fact, the parents and carers of these children feel that the help offered comes at the right time, given that with the holidays and festivities, the toys are an additional attraction for the children.

In Evinayong, as in other provincial capitals throughout the country, there was a massive turnout of children, accompanied at all times by their parents or guardians, who ensured that the children returned safely and happily to their homes.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government